April Rainfall Delays Planting for Some Farmers

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The sun was out Friday but for most of the week rain has been falling across the region.

Farmers say when fields are flooded like this it's almost impossible to start planting.

"Usually this time of year we are thinking about finishing up our planting but here we are haven't even started so it's going to be a challenge the next few weeks" Dwight Ludwig says.

Some area farmers say a large amount of April rain has kept them from starting planting season. The rain has prevented farmers from doing maintenance on some fields and prevented them from putting chemical and fertilizer on them to prepare them for crops. Farmers say they can usually do some of this in the late fall but they say last fall was too rainy as well.

"We got really wet and really colder than usual the last few weeks of fall so that didn't happen last fall and here we are springtime where we have even more than usual and we've got a big mountain to climb" Ludwig says.

While the excessive rain is forcing farmers to work from behind now they hope the rain doesn't go away completely during growing season.

"If you get this much rain ahead of time it's kind of scary of what's to come. That usually leads to a drought at some point we need the sunshine and the warm temperatures and we are still going to need the rain to get through the growing season" Ludwig says.

As you can see behind me this month's large amount of rainfall have left this field flooded over in some places. Farmers say they are behind but the problem will be even worse the further we get into the month of May.