Approval to begin construction on Terre Haute's casino could come down next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Indian Gaming Commission could approve the construction of Terre Haute's casino to finally begin.

Once built, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says the casino will have both short and long-term benefits for the city.

"I think it's a tremendous brand...it's going to draw people in. They're going to see that. They know how to do it right. They know it's going to be a first-class facility," Mayor Bennett said.

Hard Rock says the Terre Haute casino will have a similar look and feel to the one that just opened in Gary, Indiana...just on a small scale.

The project will create up to 1,300 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs. Hard Rock says it will use local labor as often as possible.

"We will continue as we operate this facility to continue to cultivate and build local partnerships and local vendors in order to be able to provide services and products for us. So that's a commitment we have as a company as we go into local communities," Jon Lucas, the COO of Hard Rock, said.

When it opens, Terre Haute will become Hard Rock's 14th casino to open.