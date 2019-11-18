Appreciation luncheon for election workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A luncheon was hosted at Honey Creek Mall on Monday.

It was an opportunity for the Vigo County Clerk's Office to say thank you to those who helped with the November election and to gain feedback on areas of improvement for next year.

During the luncheon, workers expressed that they would like to see larger signage available, improved handicap accessibility at polling locations and cross-training amongst employees.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman told News 10 this is the first year for the luncheon, and it's something he plans to continue.

“Because of these people and the feedback we got today, we can reevaluate our voting center plan, our floor plan, the schematics, where we put the ADA machines. The little things you heard today will make huge improvements,” Newman said.