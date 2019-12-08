Clear

Applications available for Indiana Senate Page Program

The program allows students in 6th through 12th grade to tour the statehouse and listen to debates.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 8:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The state senate is now accepting applications for the 2020 Page Program.

Senator Jon Ford said it's a great way to teach students about the government.

The program begins in January and will run through early March.

Pages are scheduled for Monday's, Tuesday's and Thursday's during the legislative session.

