Indiana Gaming Commission names four companies who've applied for Vigo County casino license

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The application window for the Vigo County casino license has closed.

The Indiana Gaming Commission just posted a list of companies who've applied.

Churchill Downs Incorporated sent a press release with information about their plan. The company is proposing the "Queen of Terre Haute Resort." The plan includes 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, and a 125 room hotel.

The other companies were just included in the Indiana Gaming Commission's update, with no additional information on their plans. They include:

FHR‐Atlas LLC (Full House Resorts, Inc.)

HR Terre Haute, LLC (Hard Rock)

Terre Haute Entertainment, LLC (Premier Gaming Group and Terre Haute Entertainment Holdings LLC)

Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts announced their plans to move a Rising Star Casino license to Terre Haute in 2018.

In 2018 we asked the vice president of Full House, Alex Stolyar, about the proposal.

"I think there was a lot of acceptance that Terre Haute is the right place for a new casino in Indiana, and they want to see competition for that opportunity, and we came back last year and said that we are open to competition," Stolyar said at the time.

Why are companies applying again?

The gaming commission previously denied Lucy Luck's application for the casino. This decision reopened the process; however, Lucy Luck appealed the denial ruling.

At the time of the denial decision, the Commission said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino and said casino operations were not fully funded. A lawyer for Lucy Luck refuted those claims. Local businessman Greg Gibson said his team 'worked their tails off' to make this a reality. He said there was a plan for a team, but that there weren't gaming operations actively happening.

LINK | 'We may reapply, but I'm not sure if we will...' Gibson releases statement as Terre Haute's casino future is unsure

Earlier this week, we reached out to the gaming commission to find out how the appeal could impact the ongoing application process. We still haven't received a response.