Apple strikes deal to produce new ‘Peanuts’ content

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” crew will have a new home on Apple’s streaming service.
Apple has struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new “Peanuts” content. The global children’s content and brands company will develop and produce original programs for Apple including new series, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters.
“Peanuts” was created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950.
DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, including astronaut Snoopy.
Peanuts Worldwide and NASA recently signed a Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.
