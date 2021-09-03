Clear

Apple delays iPhone photo-scanning plan amid fierce backlash

Apple is indefinitely delaying plans to scan iPhones in the U.S. for images of child sexual abuse following an outcry from security and privacy experts who warned the technology could be exploited for other surveillance purposes by hackers and intrusive governments.

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 5:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple is indefinitely delaying plans to scan iPhones in the U.S. for images of child sexual abuse following an outcry from security and privacy experts who warned the technology could be exploited for other surveillance purposes by hackers and intrusive governments.

The postponement announced Friday comes a month after Apple revealed it was getting ready to roll out a tool to detect known images of child sexual abuse. The tool would work by scanning files before they’re uploaded to its iCloud back-up storage system. It had also planned to introduce a separate tool to scan users’ encrypted messages for sexually explicit content.

Apple insisted its technology had been developed in a way that would protect the privacy of iPhone owners in the U.S. But the Cupertino, California, company was swamped criticism from security experts, human rights groups and customers worried that the scanning technology would open a peephole exposing personal and sensitive information.

“Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features,” Apple said in an update posted above its original photo-scanning plans.

Apple never set a specific date for when the scanning technology would roll out, beyond saying it would occur some time this year. The company is expected to unveil its next iPhone later this month, but it’s unclear if it will use that event to further discuss its change in plans for scanning the devices in the U.S.

The intense backlash to the scanning technology was particularly bruising for a company that has made personal privacy a marketing mantra. Apple contends it is more trustworthy than other major technology companies such as Google and Facebook that vacuum up information about people’s interests and location to help sell digital ads. Apple CEO Tim Cook is known to repeat the catchphrase “Privacy is a fundamental human right.”

The photo scanning technology was “a really big about-face for Apple,” said Cindy Cohn, executive director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, one of the most vocal critics of the company’s plans. “If you are going to take a stand for people’s privacy, you can’t be scanning their phones.”

Cohn applauded Apple for taking more time to reassess its plans and urged the company to talk to a broader range of experts than it apparently did while drawing up its scanning blueprint in its typically secretive fashion.

Matthew Green, a top cryptography researcher at Johns Hopkins University and another outspoken critic of Apple, also supported the delay. He suggested the company talk to technical and policy communities and the general public before making such a big change that threatens the privacy of everyone’s photo library.

“You need to build support before you launch something like this,” Green said. “This was a big escalation from scanning almost nothing to scanning private files.”

When Apple announced the scanning technology last month, Green warned that the system could be used to frame innocent people by sending them seemingly innocuous images designed to trigger matches for child pornography. That could fool Apple’s algorithm and alert law enforcement.

Not long after Green and privacy advocates sounded warnings, a developer claimed to have found a way to reverse-engineer the matching tool, which works by recognizing the mathematical “fingerprints” that represent an image.

Apple traditionally has rejected government demands for data and access to devices that it believes are fishing expeditions or risk compromising the security of its customers or devices.

In a highly publicized act of defiance, Apple resisted an FBI demand in 2016 that the company crack the code protecting an iPhone used by one of the killers during a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California. It argued at the time that it would be opening a digital backdoor that could be exploited by hackers and other unauthorized parties to break into devices. In that instance, Apple was widely praised by civil rights and privacy groups.

——

O’Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed to this story from London.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Possible Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizers gearing up for annual Casey Popcorn Festival

Image

New traveling exhibit showcases the Holocaust timeline at CANDLES

Image

Illinois gov. signs executive order to combat homelessness

Image

Mental health help and suicide prevention

Image

Paris man charged, accused of abusing 8-month-old baby

Image

Kevin is tracking weekend rain chances

Image

September 3, In the Zone Preview

Image

Gas prices are going to sting this Labor Day weekend - here's how much more you can expect to pay than last year

Image

CODA asks for your help in donation drive

Image

First Afghan refugees arrive to Indiana National Guard base

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1532344

Reported Deaths: 26463
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59425010787
DuPage1001201341
Will838551067
Lake740771043
Kane63706829
Winnebago37270534
Madison36182559
St. Clair33655549
McHenry31715304
Peoria24966352
Champaign24436174
Sangamon22905253
McLean20719200
Tazewell18914317
Rock Island16858334
Kankakee15788228
Kendall14629103
LaSalle13812267
Macon13075221
Vermilion12067165
Adams11811141
DeKalb11024124
Williamson10231141
Whiteside7574174
Boone731781
Jackson693073
Ogle671384
Coles6678104
Grundy662380
Clinton654594
Knox6176158
Franklin614585
Marion5972131
Macoupin585793
Henry569571
Jefferson5555128
Woodford531686
Livingston531494
Effingham531377
Stephenson516987
Randolph498991
Monroe488796
Morgan461995
Logan458668
Fulton453564
Christian446778
Lee441056
Montgomery433175
Bureau409686
Perry386969
Iroquois367369
Fayette359056
Saline349160
McDonough339353
Jersey308852
Douglas288036
Union282742
Crawford277428
Lawrence275429
Shelby269540
Pike240255
Wayne239854
Bond232724
Cass232327
Hancock231934
White229027
Richland227049
Clark221036
Ford220953
Carroll215837
Edgar207342
Clay205944
Warren203951
Jo Daviess195524
Johnson195520
Washington194026
Moultrie191229
Mason187449
Greene186536
Wabash182513
De Witt181830
Piatt179114
Massac177142
Mercer175634
Cumberland154821
Menard146512
Jasper135918
Marshall126019
Hamilton112118
Brown9907
Pulaski93111
Schuyler9177
Edwards85913
Stark73026
Scott6642
Gallatin6614
Alexander61911
Calhoun6072
Henderson59514
Hardin52312
Putnam5234
Pope4234
Unassigned922432
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 868451

Reported Deaths: 14545
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1187931891
Lake603551061
Allen49389725
Hamilton41117434
St. Joseph39738579
Elkhart31436479
Vanderburgh27829420
Tippecanoe25609237
Johnson21854405
Porter20682335
Hendricks20438331
Clark16095211
Madison15893364
Vigo14485263
Monroe13650187
LaPorte13408229
Howard12645251
Delaware12644205
Kosciusko10581129
Hancock9936154
Warrick9725166
Floyd9511192
Bartholomew9484161
Wayne8692205
Grant8290189
Morgan8062152
Boone7866108
Dubois7062119
Henry6925120
Dearborn686085
Marshall6855121
Noble681598
Cass6682116
Lawrence6338139
Jackson603479
Shelby5908100
Gibson5598102
Huntington554787
Harrison546680
Montgomery528696
DeKalb521289
Clinton504062
Knox501696
Miami483976
Whitley483348
Putnam481766
Steuben458264
Wabash440286
Jasper437559
Jefferson421390
Adams414663
Ripley403771
White367956
Daviess3644102
Scott359361
Wells350982
Decatur348994
Greene345586
Clay344551
Posey333438
Fayette331268
Jennings308852
Washington300643
LaGrange292073
Spencer291432
Fountain278552
Randolph278584
Sullivan269547
Owen259261
Orange254757
Starke253660
Fulton241448
Jay233933
Perry229044
Carroll226425
Vermillion210048
Franklin204835
Rush199227
Tipton196151
Parke194418
Pike178835
Blackford152634
Pulaski142350
Crawford130818
Newton129940
Benton128415
Brown124145
Martin111715
Switzerland10999
Warren103116
Union85310
Ohio70711
Unassigned0444