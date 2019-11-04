Clear

Apple commits $2.5B to combat California housing crisis

Apple has committed $2.5 billion to ease California’s housing crisis, eclipsing similar pledges by fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and Facebook to address a lack of affordable housing in the region they call home.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has committed $2.5 billion to ease California’s housing crisis, eclipsing similar pledges by fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and Facebook to address a lack of affordable housing in the region they call home.

Apple’s pledge Monday includes a $1 billion fund to build new homes for households with low to moderate incomes and a $1 billion homebuyer mortgage assistance fund.

It also includes $300 million to make Apple-owned land in San Jose available for affordable housing; a $150 million partnership with a San Francisco Bay Area nonprofit to support new affordable housing projects with long-term forgivable loans and grants; and $50 million to address homelessness in the region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday called Apple’s pledge an “unparalleled financial commitment to affordable housing,” adding he hopes other companies follow its lead. The Democratic governor has urged tech companies to pitch in to ease a crisis in which there are far fewer homes and apartments than necessary to house the state’s nearly 40 million people.

The state has also enacted new laws aimed at boosting funding for affordable housing and easing development restrictions.

Adding to the crisis in the Bay Area is that it has been swamped with affluent tech workers, leading to bidding wars for the limited supply of homes in cities such as Cupertino, where Apple is headquartered.

Google and Facebook this year each promised $1 billion to help address high housing costs and a shortage of supply.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Clouds move in with breezy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BMV voting extension

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

Brazil leaf pickup

Image

Community gathers to support Kirby family

Image

National Adoption Month

Image

State Road 157 railroad cross repairs

Image

GSKP adopts highway

Image

Weekend racing event draws big crowd

Image

Grandstands project complete

Image

Officer and wife arrested for child neglect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted