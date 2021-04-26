Apple announces plans for central Indiana center, 500 jobs

CLAYTON, Ind. (AP) — Apple is planning a $100 million distribution center near Indianapolis that could employ nearly 500 workers by the end of 2024, company and state officials announced Monday.

The distribution hub will be located in the Hendricks County town of Clayton, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Indianapolis, and will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain. The center is expected to accelerate delivery times for Apple customers in Indiana and the rest of the country.

Cupertino, California-based Apple said the “state-of-the-art” Indiana project is part of the company’s plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the country over the next five years.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO Logistics has already begun hiring in Clayton.

Dennis Dawes, Hendricks County Commissioner said county officials are “very pleased” that Apple has chosen to locate the distribution center in their county.

“The local community will benefit tremendously from this new distribution center, and we welcome them to Hendricks County,” Dawes said in a statement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered XPO up to $5 million in conditional tax credits based on the job-creation plans. The company must fulfill the hiring goals to receive the performance-based incentives.