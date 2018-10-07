Apple Festival continues 49-year tradition

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - A 49-year tradition continues in Bloomfield.

It's the annual Bloomfield Apple Festival.

Organizers say there's something special for everyone at this year's festival, including plenty of delicious apples.

"This weekend is filled with activities, such as a tractor pull for kids, a 5K race, a car show downtown on the square, we have amusement rides, and entertainment on the stage, apple baking contests. It's a family fun weekend," Kris Jarman said.

To learn more about the festival, click here.