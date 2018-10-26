Appeals on Wheels visits Washington high school

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of students filled the auditorium inside Washington high school Friday morning. One of those students was Macy Brandenburg.

Brandenburg says, "It's such an odd thing to see something so important here in our high school. Like this is a big deal. This isn't something a lot of people get to experience."

Appeals on Wheels is the Indiana Court of Appeals way of teaching students about the court system. But Friday's demonstration was unique. It was a real appeal.

Judge Mark Bailey with the Indiana Court of Appeals says, "This gives us the opportunity to go out into the local communities around the state. And hopefully, provide an example through a live case."

Today's case was Brian Harold Connor v. The state of Indiana.

Real judges and real lawyers dealing with a real appeal. Giving these students real-world experience.

Washington high school principal Steve Peterson explains, "I think it's important for our kids to kind of see, kind of get that civic-minded perspective as to what is behind everything. Why are some of these things that are being discussed and talked about so important? How does the legal system work."

The experience gave students like Brandenburg first-hand knowledge of the law.

Brandenburg says, "I watch a lot of courtroom tv shows. It's just a different experience seeing it in front of you."