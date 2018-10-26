Clear

Appeals on Wheels visits Washington high school

The Appeals on Wheels program taught students about the judicial system Friday morning

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of students filled the auditorium inside Washington high school Friday morning. One of those students was Macy Brandenburg.

Brandenburg says,  "It's such an odd thing to see something so important here in our high school. Like this is a big deal. This isn't something a lot of people get to experience."

Appeals on Wheels is the Indiana Court of Appeals way of teaching students about the court system. But Friday's demonstration was unique. It was a real appeal.

Judge Mark Bailey with the Indiana Court of Appeals says, "This gives us the opportunity to go out into the local communities around the state. And hopefully, provide an example through a live case."

Today's case was Brian Harold Connor v. The state of Indiana.
Real judges and real lawyers dealing with a real appeal. Giving these students real-world experience.

Washington high school principal Steve Peterson explains,  "I think it's important for our kids to kind of see, kind of get that civic-minded perspective as to what is behind everything. Why are some of these things that are being discussed and talked about so important? How does the legal system work."

The experience gave students like Brandenburg first-hand knowledge of the law.

Brandenburg says, "I watch a lot of courtroom tv shows. It's just a different experience seeing it in front of you."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloudy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

Image

Early Voting in Vigo County

Image

Fork in the Road: The Dagwood

Image

Cold and rainy, when will the sun come back out?

Image

Washington kids learn about the legal system

Image

Fall Brawl with the Law check presentation

Image

School bus safety week wraps up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march