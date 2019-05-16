Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Bridge in 2005

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An appeals court has upheld a conviction in a covered bridge arson case.
The court says Jesse Payne was sane at the time of the crimes, and his sentence is appropriate.
It's a new decision in a case we've followed for several years.
A judge sentenced Payne to 90 years in prison back in 2018.
Police said Payne set fire to the Bridgeton Covered Bridge in 2005.
They believe he also planned to set fire to the Mansfield Covered Bridge that same night.
Investigators also accused him of burning down the Jeffries Ford Bridge in 2002.
