Appeals court affirms bribery charges against former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Danny Tanoos's bribery charges still stand, after an opinion issued Friday by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the Trial Court's decision to deny his dismissal request. The Appeals Court Judges said the trial court properly denied Tanoos's motion to dismiss, agreeing that "Tanoos's arguments are not about legal deficiencies in the information," but rather "amount to an assertion that he will be able to convince a jury that the alleged bribes were actually innocent acts of business development and there was no quid pro quo for these gifts."

2018 Statement from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth ------------------------ Today, Vigo County School Corporation was informed that the Marion County Prosecutor has filed charges against Dr. Daniel Tanoos. Dr. Tanoos has been placed on administrative leave, pending a review of the charges by the Vigo County School Corporation Board of School Trustees. The Vigo County School Corporation has, and will continue, to cooperate fully with law enforcement. Dr. Robert Haworth

Superintendent

Vigo County School Corporation

APP USERS - CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COURT DOCUMENTS

Tanoos, a former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent, was charged with three counts of bribery. The State accuses him of accepting meals, tickets, and other items in exchange for influencing work with a particular vendor, Energy Systems Group.

LINK | FILE TO DISMISS: DANNY TANOOS' ATTORNEY SAYS CHARGES TOO VAGUE, CAN'T BUILD A DEFENSE

The trial court denied Tanoos's motion to dismiss the charges. Tanoos appealed, saying the trial court was wrong to not dismiss the charges because the facts alleged do not constitute the offense of bribery.

According to online court records, Tanoos is set to be in court in Indianapolis on December 18.