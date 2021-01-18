App gives new perspective in Delphi murders, aims to bring in new information to find killer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An app aims to bring in more information about unsolved cases, including the murders of two girls in Delphi, Indiana by allowing people to step into the scene.

CrimeDoor recently added the Abby Williams and Libby German case to its platform. The app features augmented reality technology to give users a new perspective on crimes.

The founders of CrimeDoor, Neil and Lauren Mandt say anyone can walk into the crime scene to examine the scene and evidence - something previously only given to law enforcement on-site for a limited time. The app also gives details about the featured cases, and allows people to send information directly to the police.

"With the reality door, oftentimes it literally has a physical effect on them, because of the experience, because you're in this other universe," said Neil Mandt. "By being in this scene, you now have a sense of presence with this moment in time. and, as they say, 'walk a mile in a man's shoe to understand who he is."

Abby and Libby were murdered in February of 2017 while walking on a trail near Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area. Since then, police have released pictures and phone recordings. There have been 26,000 tips to police. However, no arrests have been made.

Cold-Case Detective, Paul Holes has partnered with CrimeDoor. Holes is known for his involvement in the Zodiac, Golden State Killer, and Jaycee Dugard cases. He is working directly with Kelsi German, Libby's sister.

"No matter how small it is, definitely turn it into the tip line," said Kelsi German. "Whether you think it's small or not, it might be something big. So, if it does jog your memory, call the number, send an email, and somebody will go through what you're thinking."

According to Indiana State Police, anyone with information about this case is encouraged to send tips to this email address: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Information sent by email is kept confidential and is only shared with investigators. The telephone Tip Line is (844) 459-5786. Tips are also accepted by the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413.

CrimeDoor is available on the App Store and Google Play. You can read information, see pictures, and browse through news articles on the cases for free. There is a charge to access the CrimeDoor augmented reality feature.