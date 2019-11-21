App claims to help keep people safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Noonlight is an app helping people across the country feel safer. You press and hold a button on your phone. If your finger comes off the button you have 10 seconds to put in a passcode.

If you don't put your code in, an alert is sent to their monitoring center and they send emergency services to your location.

Amber Willwerth is a grad student at Indiana State University. She says she uses the app often.

"Every time I've used it it's been at night. I have night classes so after class when I'm walking through the parking lot or walking to my car I use it if I'm not with somebody else," Willwerth said.

When the app first came out in 2013 it was geared more toward college students. But now, it targets everyone.

"There's always that in-between of okay something could happen and I don't want to just call 911 and be like 'hey can you talk to me for a second' because that's not what it's for," Willwerth said.

She said this app helps her and her friends feel more at ease whether they're on-campus or not.

"Sometimes I would have 911 on speed dial or be calling my mom so I thought this was a good alternative," she said.

News 10 tried it for ourselves and within minutes we did receive a call back after hitting the alarm.

This, of course, is not a replacement for 911. If you are in immediate danger or hurt you should always call 911 first.