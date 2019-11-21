Clear

App claims to help keep people safe

Noonlight is an app making its way around the country. It claims to help keep people safe with just the touch of a button.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Noonlight is an app helping people across the country feel safer. You press and hold a button on your phone. If your finger comes off the button you have 10 seconds to put in a passcode. 

If you don't put your code in, an alert is sent to their monitoring center and they send emergency services to your location. 

Amber Willwerth is a grad student at Indiana State University. She says she uses the app often.

"Every time I've used it it's been at night. I have night classes so after class when I'm walking through the parking lot or walking to my car I use it if I'm not with somebody else," Willwerth said.

When the app first came out in 2013 it was geared more toward college students. But now, it targets everyone.

"There's always that in-between of okay something could happen and I don't want to just call 911 and be like 'hey can you talk to me for a second' because that's not what it's for," Willwerth said. 

She said this app helps her and her friends feel more at ease whether they're on-campus or not.

"Sometimes I would have 911 on speed dial or be calling my mom so I thought this was a good alternative," she said.

News 10 tried it for ourselves and within minutes we did receive a call back after hitting the alarm. 

This, of course, is not a replacement for 911. If you are in immediate danger or hurt you should always call 911 first.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Driving on wet leaves

Image

App claims to help keep people safe

Image

Vigo County Crisis Intervention team holds training

Image

Area hospitals train for active shooter

Image

Robinson Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley