App Helps Deputy Respond To Crash Before Being Called

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Life 360 recently added a crash detection feature that could help keep you and your loved ones safe. The feature will notify your emergency contacts and law enforcement of your exact location if you are in a crash. That's what happened in Westfield Illinois when a teenage girl crashed in the middle of nowhere. Clark County Deputy Jeremiah Hanley received a call from Life 360 with the teenager's exact location. "She could have been here for hours before someone found her so it was quite amazing that they were able to send me to the exact location," said Deputy Hanley.