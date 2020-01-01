Clear

Apes, monkeys among 30 animals killed in German zoo fire

(Alexander Forstreuter/dpa via AP)

A fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 4:34 PM
Posted By: KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said. Police said paper sky lanterns launched nearby to celebrate the arrival of 2020 were probably to blame.

Several witnesses saw cylindrical paper lanterns with little fires inside flying in the night sky shortly after midnight Wednesday near the Krefeld Zoo, Gerd Hoppmann, the city’s head of criminal police, told reporters.

“People reported seeing those sky lanterns flying at low altitude near the zoo and then it started burning,” Hoppmann said.

He said investigators also found used lanterns on the ground that hadn’t burned entirely. They were 34 centimeters (over 13 inches) long, made out of white paper with an opening at the bottom where a small fire would be suspended. The fire heats the air inside, making them fly and shine at night.

Police and firefighters received the first emergency calls at 12:38 a.m.

The zoo near the Dutch border said its entire ape house burned down and more than 30 animals — including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys — were killed, as well as fruit bats and birds.

Only two chimpanzees were able to be rescued from the flames by firefighters. They suffered burns but are in stable condition, zoo director Wolfgang Dressen said.

“It’s close to a miracle that Bally, a 40-year-old female chimpanzee, and Limbo, a younger male, survived this inferno,” Dressen said, adding that many of the zoo’s animal handlers were in shock at the devastation.

“We have to seriously work through the mourning process,” Dressen said. “This is an unfathomable tragedy.”

He said many of the dead animals were close to extinction in the wild.

The zoo said the Gorilla Garden, which is near its devastated Ape House, didn’t go up in flames and that gorilla Kidogo and six other members of his family are alive.

Germans usually welcome in the new year with fireworks at midnight and people are allowed to buy and launch fireworks. Sky lanterns, however, are both illegal and uncommon in Krefeld and most of Germany. The mini hot-air balloons made of paper have been used in Asia for centuries.

After requests by police for witnesses to come forward, Krefeld police said several people had come in and were being interrogated. Police said they would not release details on them.

Hoppmann said some of the partially burned lanterns had handwritten notes on them.

The Krefeld zoo, which opened in 1975, attracts 400,000 visitors each year. It closed after the fire and plans to remain closed Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmer air settles in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 45

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

A Sober New Year's Eve

Image

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

Image

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

Image

Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

Image

Barr-Reeve North Knox

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and cold . Low: 24°

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans