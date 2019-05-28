'We're seeing a need just not for the medical field...' Health care social workers in high demand across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The core mission for a social worker is to improve a patient's life.

Across much of the nation, experts said there's a severe shortage for these people.

Although the shortage has not hit the Wabash Valley just yet, the demand is high and continues to grow.

As with most careers, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

In health care, that's where social services come in.

These workers help patients transition from the hospital to home.

That includes providing transportation, medication, food, clothing and any other services patients may need.

It's a way to make sure patients are receiving the best health care, even when they're not under the direct care of their doctor.

Sarah Henman is a social worker at Union Health who assists Medicare patients.

She said like many other positions at the hospital, this is one that always needs to be filled.

"I feel like this is a growing profession. Our department of population health is growing as we speak, and again we're starting to become more embedded in the physician offices, so we're not just hospital focused, we're starting to move out into the community. That need is everywhere. Any way we can get in touch with that patient and make a connection, and get them services it just helps that patient overall," said Henman

The employment of health care social workers is expected to grow by 20 percent until 2026

That's according to the US Department of Labor.

The high demand comes as the baby boomer generation continues to age.