Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'We're seeing a need just not for the medical field...' Health care social workers in high demand across the Wabash Valley

There's a nationwide shortage of social workers, and the demand for these workers is high in the Wabash Valley. A social worker at Union Health said the need comes as the baby boomer generation continues to age.

Posted: May 28, 2019 6:03 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The core mission for a social worker is to improve a patient's life.

Across much of the nation, experts said there's a severe shortage for these people.

Although the shortage has not hit the Wabash Valley just yet, the demand is high and continues to grow.

As with most careers, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

In health care, that's where social services come in.

These workers help patients transition from the hospital to home.

That includes providing transportation, medication, food, clothing and any other services patients may need.

It's a way to make sure patients are receiving the best health care, even when they're not under the direct care of their doctor.

Sarah Henman is a social worker at Union Health who assists Medicare patients.

She said like many other positions at the hospital, this is one that always needs to be filled.

"I feel like this is a growing profession. Our department of population health is growing as we speak, and again we're starting to become more embedded in the physician offices, so we're not just hospital focused, we're starting to move out into the community. That need is everywhere. Any way we can get in touch with that patient and make a connection, and get them services it just helps that patient overall," said Henman

The employment of health care social workers is expected to grow by 20 percent until 2026

That's according to the US Department of Labor.

The high demand comes as the baby boomer generation continues to age.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunshine, but showers still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - May 28

Image

McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

Image

The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Indiana Attorney General's office representatives set to make a stop in Parke County

Image

Good...but with growing pains; Vigo County School Corporation leaders share thoughts on ILearn

Image

Oblong seeks help from residents to get block grant

Image

New Terre Haute fire truck officially rolls into service

Image

'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayer

Image

After jail plans at former International Property fell through, commissioners bat around other ideas

Image

Barry Wolfe still working to get his criminal sexual abuse guilty plea thrown out after judge denies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus