'Anything can happen when you start paying money upfront...' Vermillion County family loses more then $4,000

A family in Vermillion County was trying to get their roof redone. Instead, they're out more than 4 grand.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It started out as a conversation on Facebook.

A man messaged Charles Richardson III to try and redo their roof.

"Everything looks good on this case until the money was paid," Mike Phelps, the Vermillion County Sheriff said.

The Sheriff said Richardson asked for more than $4,000 for a down payment.

The family paid it in cash and then they didn't hear anything. 

"$4,300 in cash was paid up front. That's where everything gets a little bit iffy if you ask me," Phelps said. "I always encourage people, unless you know that person really well you absolutely trust them with anything, I do not encourage anyone to pay anything upfront." 

Phelps said after the money was paid is when Richardson stopped communicating with the family.

It wasn't until months later they actually reported the suspected fraud. Giving, what Phelps said, was plenty of time to get the roof redone. 

"There was a lag in conversation, he wasn't answering him back from July to September. He finally, the very last thing he did was say her just give me my money back. Then there was a short conversation. Then it went quiet," Phelps said. "Then he was blocked." 

Unfortunately, he said they see this kind of stuff pretty often.

Especially, with people knocking on doors offering services.

He said there are a few ways to protect yourself and your wallet.

"We recommend to check people out. Don't take just one estimate to get at least two. Don't let people pressure you. That's the tactic that's going to work on just about all of us when you're trying to be nice," Phelps said. "Ask for license information and ask for referrals." 

These kinds of construction scams happen mainly during warmer months.

There are scams that happen year round and you could easily pay for it.

Phelps said when it comes to stuff like this, trust your gut. If it's too good to be true it probably is. 

He also said a lot of places have door-to-door laws or no soliciting laws that say people who go knocking door-to-door must have a permit.

He said if you ask and they don't have one, they might not be legitimate. 

