Antsy For Rain

“Ants that move their eggs and climb, rain is coming anytime”. This is a saying that many times holds true. Ants seem to know when rain is approaching, probably by sensing changes in air pressure. This ability to sense rain causes them to protect their eggs and fortify their anthills before the rain has a chance to wash them away. So, carefully watching an ant’s behavior can, indeed, be a pretty good predictor of rain. If you see ants busily carrying their eggs and strengthening their anthills, you might want to do what they’re doing: get ready for rain!
