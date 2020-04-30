Antibody Testing is a Crucial first step in achieving Herd Immunity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 first started to spread, virtually nobody was immune. Antibody testing has opened the door to see who is immune. It’s has come to the forefront of the COVID-19 conversation in recent weeks.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Steve Templeton. He’s an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology for IU School of Medicine at the Terre Haute campus. He dispelled some misinformation on the topic of immunity.

We’ve been under a stay at home order the past month here in Indiana. Some reports say not being out and about could actually weaken your immune system. Templeton says this isn’t the case.

Templeton says if you’re sitting at home not taking care of yourself and not getting a lot of exercise, that will most likely affect your health and immune system. Couple that with the stress and anxiety caused from this pandemic, and certainly people could see those effects.

Templeton stressed the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19 across our state and the country. Staying home during this time is a big part of that goal, and as long as you are just going about your everyday business while at home, you should be fine.

“Just staying home by itself, if you’re taking care of yourself will not necessarily suppress your immune system,” Templeton said.

Templeton went into detail about the concept of herd immunity.

Herd immunity is when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease—in this case COVID-19. This provides indirect protection to those who are not immune.

Herd immunity is typically considered when vaccines are developed. You want to have a significant amount of a population vaccinated so it slows the spread of COVID-19 dramatically. Since there is no vaccine for the coronavirus right now, that’s why antibody testing is a crucial first step to really slowing the spread.

Templeton says immunity numbers are coming in from some states, including Indiana, and they are much higher than anticipated.This is a good thing.

He says this round of antibody testing will give us a whole new perspective on the path of slowing down this virus.

“I like to think of it as looking at an iceberg above the water. You’re only seeing about 10% of what’s above the water and when you realize the other 90% is below the water, you have a totally different perspective,” Templeton explained, “I think that’s what this antibody testing is going to give us.”

Templeton says the idea that many people can get COVID-19 and have an immune response is encouraging.He says for this virus, 60-70% immunity is expected to be required to achieve herd immunity. He says we may be a ways off right now, but this is a very promising start.