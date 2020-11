VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Advocates against smoking say more can be done to help Hoosiers kick the habit.

That's the focus of this year's 'Great American Smokeout.'

Organizers are calling on Hoosier lawmakers for public policy changes. That includes raising the cigarette tax by $2 per pack.

Organizers say it's a small step toward protecting the health of vulnerable Hoosiers.

The 45th Annual Great American Smokeout takes place on Thursday.