Anti-Death Penalty Activist shares conversations she had with Brandon Bernard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Brandon Bernard is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday, anti-death penalty advocates are speaking up.

Anti-death penalty advocates have been very visible across from the federal prison for each of these executions. That was certainly the case on Thursday as well.

Thursday was also International Human Rights Day. News 10 spoke with anti-death penalty activist and attorney Ashley Kincaid Eve. She spoke on how they are using the day as a platform to spread their message.

Kincaid Eve created a national human rights virtual conference that has been ongoing the past week. It’s focus is on why the death penalty is wrong. Kincaid Eve says she and others are only advocating that these inmates keep breathing and serve their prison time for life without the opportunity of parole.

She maintains that their platform is solely to abolish the death penalty. She says her and other activists recognize the victims perspectives and the pain their families have endured. However the way she sees it, if humans are being killed in our name, she feels the responsibility to speak up.

“We are the only country that does this,” Kincaid Eve said, “I think that when you’re trying to set values and you’re trying to teach a society to value life, I think that it is so important to show that you value life so much that even in your punishment you will not employ the same, horrible practices that you’re punishing.”

Kincaid Eve also possesses a unique perspective when it comes to Brandon Bernard.

“When somebody tells you in what’s probably their final email that you’re a blessing in their life, it’s just an unbelievably emotional experience that I don’t think most people can understand,” she explained.

Kincaid Eve has been incredibly outspoken in her fight to abolish the death penalty.

As we’ve reported Brandon Bernard’s crime that has him on death row is in connection to Christopher Vialva. Vialva was executed in September. Kincaid Eve communicated regularly with Vialva and has done the same with Brandon Bernard. She says he’s unbelievable remorseful and desperately wants to live.

“Not only have I seen myself the hope in his words and just how much he’s grown, but I have been able to see words that he’s written over the last few years and just how much, again, every day he’s just trying to be better,” Kincaid Eve said.

Kincaid Eve says her fight is solely to abolish the death penalty— not to allow these inmates to walk free. She says she understands and values the victims family’s perspectives, but says it’s important for her to speak up and humanize these inmates to the public.

“They recognize what they’ve done is wrong. They just want society to see them as living and breathing human beings,” Kincaid Eve concluded, “Again, if we are going to insist that they be killed in our names, then as Society we have a duty to know what’s happening and a duty to know about them and care about the cases.”

Kincaid Eve says Brandon Bernard is certainly not the “worst of the worst”, as she calls it. She says her and others will continue their fight to spread their message.