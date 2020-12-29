Clear

Anti-Death Penalty Activist files lawsuit against prison official alleging defamation

An attorney and anti-death penalty activist is suing a high-ranking prison official. Ashley Kincaid Eve alleges that Andrew Sutton caused her emotional distress on Twitter. Sutton had been the Special Confinement Unit Counselor at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute. Kincaid Eve says that’s no longer the case.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 7:05 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An attorney and anti-death penalty activist is suing a high-ranking prison official. Ashley Kincaid Eve alleges that Andrew Sutton caused her emotional distress on Twitter. Sutton had been the Special Confinement Unit Counselor at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute. Kincaid Eve says that’s no longer the case.

News 10 spoke with Kincaid Eve as she walked us through her allegations.

As News 10 has reported, Ashley Kincaid Eve was on death row inmate Christopher Vialva’s legal team. She assisted with local and national media outreach. Because of this, she dealt and communicated exclusively with Sutton to set up legal calls and legal visits with her client. Kincaid Eve says her and Sutton were cordial in this professional communication.

As a part of Vialva’s legal team’s goal, they wanted to show his humanity and execute a path to clemency strategy. In doing this, Kincaid Eve shared a seven minute clip from a three-hour long phone call she had with Vialva. This was on the Monday before his scheduled execution—September 24th, 2020.

Kincaid Eve tells News 10 she believes that the Bureau of Prisons found out about her sharing this. On the eve of Christopher Vialva’s execution, Kincaid Eve says Sutton canceled her legal call with Vialva just 15 minutes before it was scheduled. She alleges that this was illegal.

After Vialva’s execution, an individual named “fozzythebear” began tweeting repeatedly at Kincaid Eve. The account didn’t have an actual name tied to it. Kincaid Eve included pictures of the tweets in her lawsuit filings. They are pictured below.

“He defamed me on a WTHI article. He called me a con artist and said that I was just using Mr. Vialva for my own personal gain to become famous,” Kincaid Eve explained.

Kincaid Eve says after extensive investigation and speaking with her clients within the federal prison, she was certain that this individual was Sutton.

“I knew that I was dealing with someone high up in the prison which for me was also very terrifying because that meant they were watching my social media and watching what I’m doing,” Kincaid Eve said, “He quoted almost what was cited in the email canceling my eve of execution legal call so it became very clear that I had the right person.”

Officially on Monday, Kincaid Eve filed a defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit against Sutton personally.

“We should not have unprofessional individuals taking sadistic pleasure in executions or people who can’t even stop themselves from going on Twitter and taunting the lawyers of the people being executed,” Kincaid Eve continued, “Especially when we are seeing the prison execute more people at a rate the United States has never seen before, I think it’s even more important to recognize what’s going on in the minds of these people carrying out these killings in our name.”

Kincaid Eve says the ball is in Sutton’s court. He has a chance to answer the complaints laid out in the lawsuit. She explained her hopes for the outcome of this lawsuit.

“To me, what’s most dangerous is when there is evil being done under the guise of being right. I think this shows that our government cannot be trusted with the official power to kill. Whether you support the death penalty or not, I think we should all recognize that if you’re given the official power to kill, you should do it ethically and legally,” Kincaid Eve concluded, “I hope to get reform out of this. I hope that when President Biden comes into office he recognizes that we need to stop these executions but also looks at our system at large and sees that there needs to be criminal justice reform but also prison reform as well.”

News 10 did reach out to the Bureau of Prisons today asking for comment on these allegations. We asked about Sutton’s employment, if he was in fact removed, and why. We have not received a response.

