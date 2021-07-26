Another teen charged in death of 15-year-old Terre Haute girl

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department released brand new information about the murder of a 15-year-old that happened last week.

A new arrest has been made, a 17-year-old male suspect.

Those charges include possession of a firearm by a child, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and theft of a firearm.

News 10 reported Friday that police arrested a 15-year-old. Today we learned a bit more about what happened during the shooting that killed 15-year-old Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute.

The investigation includes more than 20 witnesses across two different crime scenes.

Police say everything started after a call for shots fired.

We now know officers found Carroll in the back seat of a car at 19th and Poplar streets.

Police say she had been shot a few blocks down in the parking lot of the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt Monday to break down what happens to juveniles in these cases.

Several situations can cause these suspects to be potentially tried as an adult.

First, if the minor is charged with a felony or is a repeat offender, even if those actions are less serious.

This could also happen if the juvenile was also at least 14 years old when the act was committed, they are considered "beyond rehabilitation" by the juvenile center or if trying the juvenile as an adult would be in the best interest of society's safety and welfare.

"There's quite a requirement here that has to be gone through before the juvenile judge before a decision is made by the judge, whether or not an individual can be waved and tried as an adult," said Modesitt.

That applies if the juvenile is under 16 years old.

Modesitt also said the older the suspect, the more likely they are to be tried as an adult.

He would not comment on whether the suspects, in this case, will be tried as adults.

The juvenile system is set up differently than the adult court.

There are different circumstances that have to be met according to Indiana statutes.

Modesitt tells News 10 the juvenile court system keeps names confidential in the interest of turning around criminal behavior.

"The juvenile system is set up where there's a lot of different avenues for rehabilitation. There's still, you know, the juvenile system still takes the position that you know, there's still hope of rehabilitating," said Modesitt.

News 10 will continue following this story and proide updates.