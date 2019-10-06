Another successful year for the wine and arts festival

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - Wine, food and crafts.

Those are just a few things you'd find in Palestine, Illinois Sunday.

That's with the 17th annual Wine and Arts Festival taking place.

Each year the Palestine Development Association puts on the festival.

Thousands of people come from all around to enjoy the festivities.

Organizers said one of their favorite parts is meeting new people and seeing them enjoy the fun.

"Just to see their excitement and being on the street friends gathering together. We've had bridal parties that have come reunions taking place out on the street, so it's all those people coming together to enjoy the festival and have a good time," said Susan Goodwine, with the PDA.

All the money made at the wine festival goes back into the community.

The Palestine Development Association said they have used the money to upgrade parks, sports facilities and more for the community.