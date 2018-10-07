Clear
Another successful year for Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb

George Good may not get around as easily as he used to, but that doesn't stop him from participating in the Newport Hill Climb event every year.

At 88 years old, he’s the oldest participant of the climb and has been doing so for over thirty years.

"My first car was a model-t ford. Drove it up the hill. Quit up the middle of the hill. Couldn't back down. Come up and got me and towed me on up," said Good.

Now he’s upgraded his climbing ride to a nineteen thirty-nine Buick, but for him, it’s not only about the climb.

For many including Good, it’s about seeing friends he only gets to see here around this time.

"It’s a rather unique festival offering for one thing and it's a great reunion for these car drivers,” said Competition Director Larry Bemis. “They look forward to seeing each other. A lot of friendships have been made here. They only see each other once a year."

The Newport Lions Club hosts the event every year. When it comes to fundraising this is the only event they have.

Thanks to the strong support for this event, they are able to help thousands in the Wabash Valley.

"Realistically, for the Newport Lions Club, it’s our only fundraiser. We spend three days a year to raise money than three hundred and sixty-two days a year giving it away to other people" said Bemis.

Good is glad to hear the event goes to such a good cause. And though he didn't walk away with a victory this year. He plans to continue the hill climb as long as he can.

If you would like to learn more about the Newport Hill Climb or the Newport Lions Club check out the website here.

