Another stores closes for good inside Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another store has closed for good inside Honey Creek Mall.

Dress Barn is the latest to shutter in Terre Haute.

News 10 told you about the planned closure last month.

Signs were posted in the store window explaining Saturday would be the last day for shoppers to make purchases inside the brick and mortar establishment.

The sign in front of the store says it is closing but it's always available online.