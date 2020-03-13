Another local school closes its doors in emergency meeting meeting amid COVID-19 pandemic

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- South Vermillion held an emergency meeting Friday night. That was to discuss how the corporation will move forward to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Adding to the long list of schools taking precautions when it comes to COVID-19 South Vermillion School Corporation is joining them.

"Steps we are taking to help curb the coronavirus epidemic that we are facing," Dave Chapman, the superintendent of schools said. "But we want to be proactive. We understand that it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when that's going to affect our community and we want to be proactive in our approach."

LINK | LIST OF WABASH VALLEY SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

On Monday, March 16th there is a scheduled e-learning day for teacher training. Tuesday through Thursday the corporation will use the emergency waiver days given to Indiana schools by Governor Eric Holcomb. Friday, March 20th is the start of the corporations' spring break until Friday, March 27th. After spring break, starting March 30th, they will have e-learning days until April 3rd

"Yeah, it's an inconvenience, but when you look at the bigger picture it's creating an environment that we're promoting safety in the health of our students and staff first," Chapman said.

During that time officials will be monitoring the situation and update or change their emergency plan as needed.

"We're not done! Just the opposite this is just the beginning now the plan is in place now what do we do to ensure it's done effectively," he said.

The board also approved all support staff to be paid during this time.

Effective immediately, the corporation also suspended all non-essential extra and co-curricular activities as of right now, including prom. The superintendent said he hopes to have the dance later in the Spring. All field trips are canceled for the rest of the year as well.

There will also be assignment packets for those students who may not have internet access.

A meal plan has also been developed for students who qualify. Two distribution centers, the middle school, and Central elementary will have a "grab-and-go" type of program when it comes to meals and assignment packages.