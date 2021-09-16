Another industry is facing shortages - and weddings are partially to blame

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another shortage is impacting an industry you might not think about.

Flower shops are having problems getting their hands on a variety of different flowers.

Terre Haute's Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop says it is having a hard time getting different flowers from week to week.

Experts say the shortage stems from there not being enough flowers planted in the past year to the shortage of delivery drivers.

Molly Barrett, the owner of Maggie and Moe's, told us weddings are also impacting the supply.

"We have a heightened wedding business. Weddings that were postponed last year are happening this year, along with people who originally planned to get married this year. There might be a weekend where we have one wedding, and the next week we will have six," Barrett said.

Barrett expects the shortage to end sometime after Valentine's Day in 2022.