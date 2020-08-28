Another execution to move forward, a live look hours before his final moments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In Terre Haute, federal executions will move forward.

Friday, Keith Nelson is scheduled to die by lethal injection.

This will be the second execution this week, making Nelson the 5th prisoner to receive the death penalty after a 17-year hiatus.

Let's go back to the beginning of this case.

According to records, the now, 45-year-old, kidnapped 10-year-old Pamela Butler.

She was rollerblading in front of her home and disappeared.

Nelson reportedly abducted her and threw her in his pick-up truck.

In a forest behind a church, he raped her and then strangled her to death using a wire.

In October of 2001, Nelson pled guilty to the crimes.

However, he later claimed his sentence was unsound, arguing he was badly advised by his defense attorney.

Appeal judges threw out that claim... moving forward with the execution.

The execution is scheduled for 4 EST. Nelson will receive a lethal dose of pentobarbital.

News 10's Alia Blackburn will be inside the death chamber, as she was selected as a media witness.

We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as we learn more.