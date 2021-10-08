Clear

Another disappointment: US economy adds only 194,000 jobs in September

America's economic recovery has hit a roadblock: US employers added only 194,000 jobs in September, another troubling sign that Covid is disrupting the economy.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- America's economic recovery has hit a roadblock: US employers added only 194,000 jobs in September, another troubling sign that Covid is disrupting the economy.

It marked the second-straight month in which the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected. Jobs growth slowed down dramatically in August.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.8% in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, down from 5.2% in August. Joblessness declined across the board, with the Black unemployment rate falling the most of any group -- to 7.9% from 8.8% in August.

But if you're an optimist, there is reason to be hopeful about the future: The surveys behind the jobs report were completed around the middle of September when Covid infections began to plateau. They have been on a steady decline since mid-September, a reason to be hopeful about job growth in October.

Have you lost your pandemic unemployment benefits? Tell us about it.

And the report did have some good news: The disappointing August report was revised higher by 131,000 jobs, which means employers added 366,000 the month before last. (Even so, the August report remained far below analysts' initial expectations.)

"The weak jobs report shouldn't be a surprise given the survey for it was taken near the peak of the Delta variant wave on September 12," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Hundreds of thousands of jobs that could have been added in the leisure and hospitality industry alone had to wait until coronavirus infections and deaths dropped, as is happening now."

Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor wouldn't even go as far as calling the report a mixed bag.

"On the one hand, this shows us how big the impact from the Delta variant really was... but hopefully with the Delta wave receding the September report will be the worst of it," he told CNN Business.

Mixed signals
In the late summer, rising Covid-19 infections from the Delta variant kept people at home. Many grew wary of spending time in large groups.

Hiring in restaurants and bars was thin last month as customers avoided travel and dining. Leisure and hospitality employers added just 74,000 jobs last month, far underperforming the industry's monthly average gain of 197,000 this year. The leisure and hospitality industry bore the worst of the pandemic-linked layoffs last year.

Another sector that didn't do great in September was education. Employment in local government education dropped by 144,000 and another 17,000 in state government education. Education is a major employer of women, so that added concerns about equality in the labor market recovery. Women lost 26,000 jobs last month, while men gained jobs.

But there's some seasonal weirdness at work, the BLS warned in its report. Because the back-to-school hiring that normally occurs in September was lower this year, the seasonally adjusted jobs numbers showed a decline.

"Recent employment changes are challenging to interpret, as pandemic-related staffing fluctuations in public and private education have distorted the normal seasonal hiring and layoff patterns," the BLS said.

We already know this pattern from last year, said Zhao, so it shouldn't have come as a surprise.

"I think many schools are still running with a leaner workforce than before the pandemic," Zhao said.

Hiring picked up at the end of the month, though, according to Frick, who expects that trend to accelerate through October.

What this means for the Fed
This jobs report was also important for the Federal Reserve. The central bank announced last month that it is getting ready to roll back its huge pandemic stimulus program by tapering its monthly asset purchases.

During the September monetary policy update, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he didn't need the jobs report to be a "knock out" because he believes the labor market recovery was coming along nicely. Some of his colleagues, however, might still want to see further improvements, Powell said at the time.

While America's labor market is still not back to its pre-pandemic strength, it has made up a lot of lost ground. Businesses are having a hard time finding staff, which is pushing up wages. Average hourly earnings over the 12-month period ending September grew by 4.6%, the biggest increase since February.

Whether Friday's jobs gains will be enough to satisfy the policymakers remains to be seen. The Fed doesn't meet in October. The next central bank meeting is in early November, with its policy decision to be announced on November 3.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indian Mounds Park

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511