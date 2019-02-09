Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Emergency dispatchers in one Wabash Valley community are using new technology so you don't actually have to call for help in an emergency.

Jasper County, Illinois is the latest to launch a Text to 9-1-1 system.

You can text 9-1-1 for help if you are hearing or vocally impaired, or if you feel it is too dangerous speak.

9-1-1 dispatchers can also text you back.

Safety experts say you should still call if possible. Either way, provide the most important information first like your name and location.