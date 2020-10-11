Another charged in connection to Olney murder investigation

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Another man is now facing several charges in connection to a murder investigation in Olney, Illinois.

Police say 32-year-old Dale Boatman, Jr. is facing three counts of first-degree murder by accountability and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Illinois State Police says Boatman is accountable for shooting and had intent to kill Kyle Johnson back in September.

Three others have already been arrested in connection to the murder.

Boatman is in the Richland County Jail with his bond set at $1 million.