Another chance to voice concerns to Vigo County School Corporation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday night, you have a chance to share your concerns with the Vigo County School Corporation.
The corporation is holding another round of community meetings.
At these meetings, people will have the chance to interact with teachers and staff from Vigo County schools.
The community conversations run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hoosier Prarie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary, and Meadows Elementary are the schools hosting meetings.
This is the 4th round of meetings offered so far. Schools officials say the turnout to these meetings have not been great. Schools leaders say they are doing this for the community's benefit. Teresa Stucky, principal of Sugar Grove Elementary, says it's important that everyone feels like they have a say.
"I believe its really important for us to work as a team and have the same goals in mind," Stucky said. "By having these conversations, we can determine what the community feels is important and then hopefully have their support as we work towards those goals in the community."
If you can't make it to tonight's meeting, you still have opportunities.
The next session is scheduled for November 6.
