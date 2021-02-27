Another business is coming to 12 points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another new business will soon open in the 12 points neighborhood of Terre Haute.

It's part of an overall goal to bring 12-businesses to 12 points in 12-months.

A grocery store could open as soon as this spring.

A virtual public meeting was held today to talk about the store.

"Terre Foods" is a member-owned market that has been in the area for more than a decade.

"Terre Foods" president of the board Josh Price says this new grocery store will bring local organic food to the community.

He says it will also support local farmers and be located in what is now a food desert.

"Ya this is very exciting! I've been on the board for four or five years and like I said this project has been ongoing for over a decade and to reach this point is very exciting for everyone involved," says the president of Terre Haute Josh Price.

The store's eventual address has not yet been released.

Price says he's looking forward to opening the doors and inviting the community inside.