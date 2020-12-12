Another business closes their doors due to the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local business will not survive the pandemic.

Mama's Pizza in Terre Haute closed for the final time Saturday.

The restaurant opened last October and the owner says she had high hopes.

The business was booming until the pandemic hit and the restaurant lost more than 50-thousand dollars in sales.

"Limited space here. We're a very small shop. So, when you say we can only have every other table, that's three tables. That's not enough for us to really serve people here," said the owner Mary Fouts.

Fouts says her husband's health is also declining.

They now plan to retire.