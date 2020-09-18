Another Wabash Valley restaurant fall victim to smash and grab break-in

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Another local restaurant has been broken in to. This time, in Rockville.

The manager at Benjamin's Cafe arrived on Friday morning to a busted out window and a missing cash register.

"I definitely didn't know what I was going to do. The window was broken, glass everywhere, no money to start the day," Hilary Woodard, the manager at Benjamin's, said.

Woodard showed us the surveillance video. In the video, you can see someone break through a window in the dining area, and climb through. After that, the person walks up and takes the register.

The person appears to have a hood and a possible face covering.

Micks It Up in Harmony, Indiana also reported a break-in about a week ago. The owner there told us a person broke through the front window and took the register.

She told us the video at Micks It Up shows the suspect was in and out in just 15 seconds.

This is the person that took from Us any information would be great Posted by Micks It Up Diner LLC on Friday, September 11, 2020

Delish Cafe in Terre Haute reported a similar incident a little more than a week ago.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.