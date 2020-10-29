Another Vigo County school temporarily shifts to remote learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at another Vigo County school will shift to remote learning temporarily.

The Vigo County School Corporation says Woodrow Wilson Middle School will make the switch to remote learning starting Friday, October 30. Students and staff are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, November 9.

Right now, eight staff members at Wilson are in quarantine.

On Thursday, staff members will encourage students to take home what they need for remote learning.