Anonymous donor pays off over $900 in outstanding lunch balances to honor Colten Howard

An anonymous donor has paid off all outstanding school lunch balances at a Parke County school to honor Colten Howard.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An anonymous donor has paid off all outstanding school lunch balances at a Parke County school to honor Colten Howard.

The North Central Parke Community School Corporation made the announcement on social media.

LINK | "I DIDN'T BELIEVE IT... DON'T WANT TO ACCEPT IT," THOSE WHO KNEW COLTEN HOWARD SHARE MEMORIES AND PLANS TO HONOR HIM

They said the anonymous donor paid over $900 to cover all of the outstanding balances at North Central Parke.

The donation was made in Colten Howard's memory.

Colten lost his life on Friday in a grain bin accident in Waveland.

Image

Jingle and Mingle with Santa

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, temperatures rise. Low: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

'There are people that have what others don't have,' Why we should aim to eliminate waste this Thank

Image

Tuesday: Breezy and mild. Showers developing. High: 57°

Image

CC vs PH GBB

Image

Paris vs Chrisman

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas Walk, ATVs, and the Master Plan: Vigo County Parks Department discusses several topics dur

Image

Organizers of new Vigo County Diesel event hold meet and greet

