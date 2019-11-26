Anonymous donor pays off over $900 in outstanding lunch balances to honor Colten Howard

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An anonymous donor has paid off all outstanding school lunch balances at a Parke County school to honor Colten Howard.

The North Central Parke Community School Corporation made the announcement on social media.

LINK | "I DIDN'T BELIEVE IT... DON'T WANT TO ACCEPT IT," THOSE WHO KNEW COLTEN HOWARD SHARE MEMORIES AND PLANS TO HONOR HIM

They said the anonymous donor paid over $900 to cover all of the outstanding balances at North Central Parke.

The donation was made in Colten Howard's memory.

Colten lost his life on Friday in a grain bin accident in Waveland.