Anonymous $100K donation to support United Way in reducing generational poverty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - United Way of the Wabash Valley will use an anonymous $100,000 donation in its work to reduce the cycle of generational poverty.

Tuesday, the organization announced receiving the donation, which was directed to the Community Impact Fund. United Way says this donation will help begin funding newly developed councils on graduation success, financial literacy, and strong communities.

The councils are volunteer-led committees focused on specific issues impacting people in the community. Experts, people passionate about the topics, and people affected by the topic serve on the councils.

The councils are part of United Way’s goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggle and into stability.

Richard Payonk, United Way Executive Director, explained, “This is about so much more than just a great donation. We have been working hard to show our community, our business leaders and our non-profit partners a new and better United Way. Over 44% of the households in our 6-county region are struggling to make ends meet. We can change that number by focusing on root causes in the areas of education, health, financial stability and overall community pride, but it’s a long-term approach that needs everyone to get involved.”

The donation also supports a three-year transition funding plan for United Way’s long-time agency partners.

United Way is also in the midst of its annual Resource Drive. The organization launched the new Choose Your Impact website, which allows donors to see how United Way is making a difference. From there, donors can choose which focus area within the United Way will receive their donation.

At the end of the campaign, one donor will win $10,000 through Terre Haute Chevrolet’s cash giveaway. Any increase or new donation of at least $25 automatically enters the donor in the drawing for $10,000 cash. Any increase or new donation of $100 gets 6 additional entries for a total of 10 entries for the $10,000 cash giveaway.

Donations or pledges must be submitted by December 31, 2019, for a chance to win.

Organizations and businesses can take part in the Resource Drive. Contact Danielle Isbell at 812-235-6287 or disbell@uwwv.org.