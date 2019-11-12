Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Anonymous $100K donation to support United Way in reducing generational poverty

United Way of the Wabash Valley has received an anonymous donation which will be used in the organization's work to reduce generational poverty.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - United Way of the Wabash Valley will use an anonymous $100,000 donation in its work to reduce the cycle of generational poverty.

Tuesday, the organization announced receiving the donation, which was directed to the Community Impact Fund. United Way says this donation will help begin funding newly developed councils on graduation success, financial literacy, and strong communities.
The councils are volunteer-led committees focused on specific issues impacting people in the community. Experts, people passionate about the topics, and people affected by the topic serve on the councils.

The councils are part of United Way’s goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggle and into stability.

PREVIOUS STORY | UNITED WAY OF THE WABASH VALLEY RELEASES STRATEGIC PLAN 

Richard Payonk, United Way Executive Director, explained, “This is about so much more than just a great donation. We have been working hard to show our community, our business leaders and our non-profit partners a new and better United Way. Over 44% of the households in our 6-county region are struggling to make ends meet. We can change that number by focusing on root causes in the areas of education, health, financial stability and overall community pride, but it’s a long-term approach that needs everyone to get involved.”

The donation also supports a three-year transition funding plan for United Way’s long-time agency partners.

United Way is also in the midst of its annual Resource Drive. The organization launched the new Choose Your Impact website, which allows donors to see how United Way is making a difference. From there, donors can choose which focus area within the United Way will receive their donation.

At the end of the campaign, one donor will win $10,000 through Terre Haute Chevrolet’s cash giveaway. Any increase or new donation of at least $25 automatically enters the donor in the drawing for $10,000 cash. Any increase or new donation of $100 gets 6 additional entries for a total of 10 entries for the $10,000 cash giveaway.

Donations or pledges must be submitted by December 31, 2019, for a chance to win.

Organizations and businesses can take part in the Resource Drive. Contact Danielle Isbell at 812-235-6287 or disbell@uwwv.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Robinson
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Indianapolis
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Rockville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Casey
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Brazil
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Marshall
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -1°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

First snow of the season hits the Wabash Valley: How can you stay safe during the cold conditions

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -1. High: 21

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open

Image

THS Basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Country club honors veterans during ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted