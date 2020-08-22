Annual warrior ride aims to honor the fallen

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several dozen riders showed up to support the nation's veterans this weekend.

It was part of an annual warrior ride!

This ride aims to honor fallen soldiers in the Wabash Valley!

They made stops at several VFW's and American Legion Posts.

The bikers also make sure veterans' families are well taken care of.

They usually hand out shirts as souveniors but this time they wanted to switch things up to fit these uncertain times.

"This year we went with biker masks and black baclava so we just took our message and put it on something we could all use while were dealing with this pandemic and still show our support and patriotism while we honor the fallen," said Damion.

He says the event averages more than a hundred participants every year.

All proceeds benefit the patriot program.