Annual walk to remember connects families who have experienced infant loss

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month.

Many gathered Sunday to connect with other families who have experienced the same loss.

Union Hospital's RTS Bereavement Services Program sponsors the annual walk to remember.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Deming Park in Terre Haute.

Families went on a mile walk through the park before a memorial service.

Parents were able to write a message to their babies.

The messages were attached to balloons and released.

News 10 caught up with one mother who has been coming to this walk for 10 years.

"To talk about it helped me heal. I was really really angry at first. I was bitter at first. Whenever I started talking about it, is when I was able to. Like I'm able to say my daughters name and it's fine. It's not I start crying instantly. I think if it was less taboo, more people would come to the walk," said Latisha Taylor.

You can reach out to Union's RTS Bereavement Services Program for support and information about future events and services.