Annual walk to end Alzheimer's brings awareness to the disease

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - Another group hosted a walk in Terre Haute Saturday.

The annual walk to end Alzheimer's was Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park.

The goal is to raise awareness and money for research to find a cure for the disease.

Before the walk, $82,000 had already been raised toward the cause.

Organizers said they're thankful for community support.

"Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Of the top 10 causes, this is the only one that doesn't have anything that will slow it down or a cure, so we really need to raise awareness and promote our research, so we can find a cure for Alzheimer's," said Katie Griffin with the Walk to end Alzheimer's.

Nearly 800 people came out for the walk.