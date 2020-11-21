Annual thanksgiving dinner canceled due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thanksgiving staple will not go on this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Saint Patrick's Annual Ruthmarie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving dinner has been canceled.

It is normally offered on Thanksgiving day.

Volunteers have offered up their time for this display of gratitude for more than four decades.

Parish leaders made the painful decision to cancel on the advice of health experts to avoid large gatherings.

They say they hope to offer the dinner once again next year.