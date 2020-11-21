TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thanksgiving staple will not go on this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Saint Patrick's Annual Ruthmarie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving dinner has been canceled.
It is normally offered on Thanksgiving day.
Volunteers have offered up their time for this display of gratitude for more than four decades.
Parish leaders made the painful decision to cancel on the advice of health experts to avoid large gatherings.
They say they hope to offer the dinner once again next year.
A Thanksgiving staple will not go on this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 6:34 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thanksgiving staple will not go on this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Related Content
- Annual thanksgiving dinner canceled due to COVID-19
- COVID-19 forces cancellation of Fontanet Bean Dinner
- St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner
- Clark County Fair canceled due to COVID-19
- Bruno Mars providing 24K Thanksgiving dinners
- Lighthouse Mission holds Thanksgiving lunch and dinner
- Catholic Charities hosts annual benefit dinner
- Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner
- Light House Mission hosts annual Christmas dinner
- COVID-19 leads to cancellation of an annual Robinson festival
Scroll for more content...