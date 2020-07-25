Annual motorcycle ride supports area veterans

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - A fundraiser to help area veterans was held Saturday.

That's through the annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Ride.

It's usually held in April, but the coronavirus pushed that back.

More than 50-riders traveled from Brazil, made their way to Rockville, over to Paris, Illinois and ended in West Terre Haute.

"The job never ends. the only difference is, I'm not wearing body armor. I'm not wearing camoflauge. It's all about giving back to our brothers and sisters," said Troy Truax.

All the money raised will go to help the Loyal Veterans Battalion's clothing closet and transitional home in Terre Haute.