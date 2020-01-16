Annual homeless count determines federal funding for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers are working to get more resources for the homeless.

That's with the Point In Time Count.

It's done every year around the country.

While the definition of homelessness may vary, the count uses criteria from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The annual Point In Time flyer says individuals living outside, or in non-habitable situations, are encouraged to attend. That includes those living in environments without gas/electricity or water/sewage.

The need for an accurate count is critical. That's because it determines the amount of federal funding, for services, in the county.

"A lot of the homeless know that this count will be held on that day, and they'll be hiding from us," said Vigo County Commissioner

Brendan Kearns, "So it makes it even tougher for us, and I understand why they don't want to be counted. They want to be left alone, but it does make it more challenging."

The count is set for Wednesday, January 22nd. Supplies like food, clothing, hygiene products, and resources will also be available.

Volunteers will be at the following locations throughout the day:

Fairbanks Park: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gilbert Park: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vigo County Public Library: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Terre Haute Transit Station: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Clothing Closet for Veterans and the Needy of Terre Haute (1000 S 14th Street): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.