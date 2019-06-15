Annual holy cow drop event cancelled, but winner still crowned

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The annual holy cow drop event was also impacted by foul weather.

Typically, people buy parts of a pasture for $10.

Then the holy cow decides which square will win $10,000 based on where the cow pie lands.

The actual drop was cancelled, but tickets were still sold and a winner selected.

The winner was not in the crowd, but was excited about winning the grand prize.

Central Christian Church hosted the event.

This was the 6th annual drop.