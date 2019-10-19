Clear
Annual food drive supports homeless veterans

A Wabash Valley organization is supporting homeless veterans with your help.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley organization is supporting homeless veterans with your help.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion held its annual canned food drive outside Baesler's Market Saturday morning.

Volunteers collected canned food for the organization's food pantry. This drive is the only one for the year and every item helps a homeless veteran in Vigo County.

Organizer Mike Egy says, "There are approximately 150 homeless veterans on the streets in Terre Haute and Vigo County and if not for us, who?"

There's no word yet on how much was collected but the organization got 1,800 pounds of donations last year and volunteers had hoped to beat that total this year.

You can still drop off donations in bins at Baesler’s Market in Terre Haute.

For more information about the organization click here.

