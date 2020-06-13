Annual flower fundraiser for Vigo County CASA going on now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - If you love having flowers in your yard and you still have some planting space you can buy some and support a good cause all at the same time!

Jeffrey Alans in Terre Haute is hosting its annual flower fundraiser for Vigo County CASA.

CASA helps neglected children in the community through court-appointed special advocates.

The store will donate one dollar to the program for every fancy flower sold of the 4-inch yellow and green pots.

This fundraiser will last through the end of the month.